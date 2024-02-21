Towson hosts Monmouth after Konstantynovskyi’s 22-point game

Monmouth Hawks (15-12, 8-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-11, 9-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (15-12, 8-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-11, 9-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays the Towson Tigers after Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 84-61 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Towson is third in the CAA in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Charles Thompson leads the Tigers with 8.2 boards.

The Hawks are 8-6 in conference matchups. Monmouth has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Towson scores 67.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Towson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Xander Rice is scoring 21.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Konstantynovskyi is averaging 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.