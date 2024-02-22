Towson hosts Konstantynovskyi and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (15-12, 8-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-11, 9-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (15-12, 8-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-11, 9-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Towson Tigers after Nikita Konstantynovskyi scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 84-61 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Towson is the top team in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 8-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

Towson scores 67.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Towson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.