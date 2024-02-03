Towson faces Hofstra after Williamson’s 26-point showing

Towson Tigers (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-10, 5-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Towson Tigers (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-10, 5-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Hofstra Pride after Dylan Williamson scored 26 points in Towson’s 83-76 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 7-2 on their home court. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 5.4.

The Tigers are 7-2 in conference play. Towson has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hofstra scores 75.2 points, 10.7 more per game than the 64.5 Towson gives up. Towson averages 68.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 71.2 Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Charles Thompson is averaging 8.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

