Towson and Delaware square off for conference showdown

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-9, 6-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-9, 7-3 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-9, 6-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-9, 7-3 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens visit Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers in CAA action Thursday.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Towson averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-4 in CAA play. Delaware scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Towson is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 11.7 more points per game (75.9) than Towson allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jalun Trent is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.