Townsend has 19 in Oakland’s 74-60 win against Wright State

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 9:31 PM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 19 points as Oakland beat Wright State 74-60 on Saturday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Jack Gohlke finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Tanner Holden finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Raiders (14-12, 9-6). Trey Calvin added 14 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Up next for Oakland is a Wednesday matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne on the road, and Wright State hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

