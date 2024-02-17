Torrence, Binghamton Bearcats to visit Francis, NJIT Highlanders

Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 3-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 3-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tariq Francis and the NJIT Highlanders host Symir Torrence and the Binghamton Bearcats in America East play.

The Highlanders have gone 5-6 in home games. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 4.7.

The Bearcats have gone 3-8 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks third in the America East scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Tymu Chenery averaging 6.0.

NJIT scores 68.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 72.0 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Chenery is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 blocks for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

