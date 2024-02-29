Tomlin scores 20 as Memphis beats East Carolina 82-58

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 20 points in Memphis’ 82-58 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night. Tomlin…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 20 points in Memphis’ 82-58 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Tomlin also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (21-8, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). David Jones added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Nick Jourdain had 14 points and finished 6 of 8 from the field.

RJ Felton finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-14, 7-8). East Carolina also got 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Brandon Johnson. Cam Hayes also had nine points and four assists.

Memphis took the lead with 15:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jones led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. Tomlin scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

