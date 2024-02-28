Tomley leads Idaho State against Northern Arizona after 26-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Miguel Tomley scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 80-62 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 8-3 on their home court. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Brayden Parker leads the Bengals with 6.0 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho State is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 68.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 68.7 Idaho State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Liam Lloyd is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 18.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

