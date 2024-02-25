Tominaga and Nebraska host Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 85-70 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers are 16-1 in home games. Nebraska scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 8-7 against conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Pharrel Payne averaging 2.3.

Nebraska makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Minnesota has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tominaga is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.