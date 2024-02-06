Toledo heads to Eastern Michigan for conference showdown

Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-13, 2-8 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-13, 2-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Toledo in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 8-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo leads the MAC with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 10.0.

Eastern Michigan scores 66.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.5 Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.8 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Moss is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.