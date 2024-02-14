Todd leads Arkansas State against Troy after 20-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-8, 10-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-8, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Troy Trojans after Taryn Todd scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 100-87 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Trojans have gone 14-1 in home games. Troy is 0-5 in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Troy averages 80.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 78.9 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 10.2 more points per game (79.6) than Troy allows to opponents (69.4).

The Trojans and Red Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

Caleb Fields is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

