Todd and Arkansas State host Troy

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-8, 10-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-8, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Troy Trojans after Taryn Todd scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 100-87 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Trojans have gone 14-1 at home. Troy is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 6-6 in conference matchups. Arkansas State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Troy is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Red Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

Caleb Fields is averaging 12.9 points and six assists for the Red Wolves. Todd is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.