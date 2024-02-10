Timberlake scores 21, Bryant defeats Binghamton 70-69

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake scored 21 points and Bryant held off Binghamton 70-69 on Saturday. Timberlake also contributed…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake scored 21 points and Bryant held off Binghamton 70-69 on Saturday.

Timberlake also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East Conference). Tyler Brelsford had 14 points and Rafael Pinzon scored 10.

Tymu Chenery led the Bearcats (11-12, 3-7) with 18 points, adding nine rebounds. Dan Petcash totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Walsh pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

