Timberlake scores 21, Bryant defeats Binghamton 70-69

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 5:17 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake scored 21 points and Bryant held off Binghamton 70-69 on Saturday.

Timberlake also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East Conference). Tyler Brelsford had 14 points and Rafael Pinzon scored 10.

Tymu Chenery led the Bearcats (11-12, 3-7) with 18 points, adding nine rebounds. Dan Petcash totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Walsh pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

