Timberlake and Bryant host Maine

Maine Black Bears (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the Maine Black Bears after Earl Timberlake scored 21 points in Bryant’s 70-69 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Bryant averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Black Bears are 3-6 in America East play. Maine has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

Bryant averages 79.6 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.8 Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.