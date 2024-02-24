Thornton leads Ohio State against Michigan State after 25-point showing

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4…

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Bruce Thornton scored 25 points in Ohio State’s 88-79 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Spartans have gone 13-3 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 5-11 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Michigan State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Michigan State allows.

The Spartans and Buckeyes face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Felix Okpara is averaging 5.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

