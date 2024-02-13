Thornton and Ohio State host No. 20 Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 79-75 overtime victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Badgers are 11-2 on their home court. Wisconsin is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes are 4-9 against conference opponents. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 6.7.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 16.4 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Thornton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

