Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thompson's 27, Burns' double-double…

Thompson’s 27, Burns’ double-double lead Youngstown State over Robert Morris 87-77

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 27 points, Damiree Burns had a huge double-double and Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Burns had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Josh Corbin led the way for the Colonials (10-16, 6-9) with 26 points and five assists. Justice Williams added 17 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Markeese Hastings had 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up