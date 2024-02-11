Thompson , Towson Tigers take on the Elon Phoenix

Elon Phoenix (10-14, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-10, 7-4 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charles…

Elon Phoenix (10-14, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-10, 7-4 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers host Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix in CAA action Monday.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Towson is the leader in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Phoenix have gone 3-8 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Towson’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Mackinnon is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 64.1% over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

