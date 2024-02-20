Thomasson leads Georgia against Vanderbilt after 26-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-18, 2-10 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-18, 2-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Noah Thomasson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 88-82 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Commodores have gone 7-8 in home games. Vanderbilt is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia is 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Thomasson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 77.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

