Thomas scores 28 as Norfolk State tops North Carolina Central 80-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 11:52 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas scored 28 points to help Norfolk State defeat North Carolina Central 80-74 on Monday night.

Thomas added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Spartans (17-9, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Allen Betrand had 16 points and Kuluel Mading scored 13.

The Eagles (13-11, 5-4) were led by Po’Boigh King’s 18 points. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 14 points and four assists. Ja’Darius Harris scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

