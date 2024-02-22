Thomas scores 28 as Hofstra beats Drexel 69-57

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 28 points as Hofstra beat Drexel 69-57 on Thursday night. Thomas also added…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 28 points as Hofstra beat Drexel 69-57 on Thursday night.

Thomas also added five steals for the Pride (17-11, 10-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar scored 13 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Amari Williams led the Dragons (17-11, 10-5) with 15 points and three blocks. Yame Butler scored 14, while Lucas Monroe finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Hofstra, which led by one point at halftime, used a 16-0 run to take control in the second half. Thomas scored 14 in each half for the Pride.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.