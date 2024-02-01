Thomas scores 26, hits winning shot as Hofstra rallies past Stony Brook 72-71

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 26 points and buried a game-winning jump shot with one second left to…

Listen now to WTOP News

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 26 points and buried a game-winning jump shot with one second left to rally Hofstra to a 72-71 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night.

Thomas added six rebounds for the Pride (12-10, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). German Plotnikov just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Aaron Clarke led the Seawolves (11-11, 4-5) with 18 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 17 points and Dean Noll scored 14.

Thomas scored 14 second-half points to rally the Pride from a 41-30 halftime deficit.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.