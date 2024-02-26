Live Radio
Thomas scores 20 as Norfolk State defeats Morgan State 85-82

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 10:22 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jamarii Thomas scored 20 points to help Norfolk State hold off Morgan State 85-82 on Monday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Spartans (19-9, 9-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Christian Ings made two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws, scoring 17. Allen Betrand had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Rob Lawson finished with 20 points to lead the Bears (9-18, 5-6). Wynston Tabbs added 19 points and Will Thomas scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

