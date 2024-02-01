Thomas scores 18, Northern Colorado knocks off Idaho State 91-86 in OT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zach Bloch drew a backcourt foul and knocked down three free throws to give Northern Colorado…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zach Bloch drew a backcourt foul and knocked down three free throws to give Northern Colorado the lead in the second overtime period, then followed it with a 3-pointer to allow the Bears to hold off Idaho State, 91-86 on Thursday night,

Dejour Reaves drew a backcourt foul with two seconds left in the first overtime and hit all three free throws to tie the game at 78-78 and force the second overtime

Saint Thomas scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Jaron Rillie added 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Bloch finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bengals (8-14, 3-6) were led by Brayden Parker, who recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Miguel Tomley added 22 points for Idaho State. In addition, Maleek Arington had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Colorado hosts Weber State and Idaho State goes on the road to play Northern Arizona.

