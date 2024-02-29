Thomas scores 18, Morehead State takes down Southeast Missouri State 72-50

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kalil Thomas had 18 points in Morehead State’s 72-50 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kalil Thomas had 18 points in Morehead State’s 72-50 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

Thomas was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (22-8, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Lathon added 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Riley Minix shot 5 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Redhawks (8-22, 3-14) were led by Rob Martin, who recorded 22 points and four assists. Southeast Missouri State also got 14 points and four steals from Braxton Stacker. The Redhawks extended their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.