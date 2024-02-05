Thomas leads Morgan State over North Carolina Central 79-72 in OT

Will Thomas scored seven of his 23 points in overtime and Morgan State rallied to beat North Carolina Central 79-72 on Monday night.

Thomas added nine rebounds for the Bears (8-15, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 15 points with six rebounds. Kameron Hobbs hit three 3-pointers and scored 14.

Keishon Porter led the Eagles (13-9, 5-2) with 17 points and two blocks. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Perry Smith Jr. contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Simpkins hit a jumper with 37 seconds left for Morgan State, forcing overtime tied at 65.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

