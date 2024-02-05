Thomas leads Morgan State against North Carolina Central after 28-point game

Morgan State Bears (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-8, 5-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-8, 5-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Will Thomas scored 28 points in Morgan State’s 72-70 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Fred Cleveland Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Bears have gone 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 6.6 more points per game (72.7) than North Carolina Central allows to opponents (66.1).

The Eagles and Bears meet Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Darius Harris is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles. Cleveland is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.