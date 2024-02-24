Thomas leads Hofstra against Elon after 28-point outing

Elon Phoenix (12-16, 5-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (17-11, 10-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Elon Phoenix (12-16, 5-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (17-11, 10-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Elon Phoenix after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 69-57 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Pride have gone 10-2 in home games. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA scoring 74.5 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Phoenix are 5-10 in CAA play. Elon averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Hofstra averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 5.2 more points per game (74.1) than Hofstra gives up (68.9).

The Pride and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.