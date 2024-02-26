Thomas and UNLV host Wyoming

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 9-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-14, 6-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 9-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-14, 6-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Wyoming Cowboys after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 23 points in UNLV’s 66-60 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 8-4 on their home court. Wyoming is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 9-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Wyoming makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). UNLV averages 74.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 76.0 Wyoming gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Thomas is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.