Thomas and UNLV host Fresno State

UNLV Rebels (13-9, 6-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 4-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (13-9, 6-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 4-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 25 points in UNLV’s 80-77 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. Fresno State gives up 72.2 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Rebels have gone 6-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Fresno State averages 69.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.0 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 75.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.2 Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.