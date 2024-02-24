Thomas and the Morgan State Bears visit conference foe Howard

Morgan State Bears (9-16, 5-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-15, 5-4 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (9-16, 5-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-15, 5-4 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harris and the Howard Bison host Will Thomas and the Morgan State Bears in MEAC action Saturday.

The Bison are 6-4 on their home court. Howard leads the MEAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Seth Towns averaging 2.4.

The Bears are 5-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is eighth in the MEAC giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Howard averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 57.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Wynston Tabbs is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

