Thomas and the Montana Grizzlies host conference foe Portland State

Portland State Vikings (16-12, 7-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dischon Thomas and the Montana Grizzlies host Kaelen Allen and the Portland State Vikings in Big Sky play.

The Grizzlies are 11-3 in home games. Montana is second in the Big Sky with 15.2 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 4.4.

The Vikings are 7-8 in Big Sky play. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 2.0.

Montana makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Portland State’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Montana has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Money Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Montana.

Ismail Habib is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

