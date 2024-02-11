Thomas and San Francisco defeat Santa Clara 71-70

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 17 points and Jonathan Mogbo secured the victory with a free throw with…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 17 points and Jonathan Mogbo secured the victory with a free throw with one second left as San Francisco took down Santa Clara 71-70 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Dons (20-6, 9-2 West Coast Conference). Mogbo scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds and five steals. Mike Sharavjamts had 14 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Johnny O’Neil led the Broncos (15-10, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Christoph Tilly added 11 points for Santa Clara. In addition, Tyeree Bryan finished with 11 points.

Thomas scored 11 points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 39-29. Mogbo scored 16 points in the second half for San Francisco, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

