Thomas and Northern Colorado host Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho State Bengals after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 89-68 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears have gone 7-1 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 11.5 fast break points.

The Bengals have gone 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Bengals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Jaron Rillie is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Brayden Parker is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.