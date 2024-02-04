Thomas and Morgan State host North Carolina Central

Morgan State Bears (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-8, 5-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-8, 5-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Will Thomas scored 28 points in Morgan State’s 72-70 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Fred Cleveland Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Bears are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

North Carolina Central is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Carolina Central gives up.

The Eagles and Bears match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Wynston Tabbs is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 16.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.