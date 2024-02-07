Thomas and Hofstra host Hampton

Hofstra Pride (13-10, 6-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-18, 0-10 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (13-10, 6-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-18, 0-10 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Hampton Pirates after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 59-56 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Pirates are 3-7 in home games. Hampton has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Pride are 6-4 in conference games. Hofstra ranks 47th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from downtown. Thomas leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Hampton averages 75.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.6 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 74.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.0 Hampton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Thomas is shooting 41.3% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.