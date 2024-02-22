Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas' 20 help Northern…

Thomas’ 20 help Northern Colorado defeat Idaho 76-62

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 20 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Idaho 76-62 on Thursday night.

Thomas also had eight assists for the Bears (17-10, 10-4 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Dejour Reaves had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Quinn Denker finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Vandals (10-17, 4-10). Terren Frank added 11 points for Idaho. In addition, EJ Neal had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up