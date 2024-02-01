Thioune leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 20-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 2-5 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 2-5 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -3; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Lahat Thioune scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-57 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Coyotes have gone 5-4 at home. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in conference games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 6.6.

South Dakota is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The Coyotes and Fightin’ Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.6 points for the Coyotes.

Eli King is averaging 6.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.