Tezeno’s free throws lift Southern past Alcorn State 71-70

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:31 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Derrick Tezeno hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to lift Southern to a 71-70 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Brandon Davis scored 16 points on 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Jaguars (12-9, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tai’Reon Joseph scored 15 points, going 5 of 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Tidjiane Dioumassi was 6 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Braves (5-16, 4-4) were led by Jeremiah Kendall, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell added 16 points for Alcorn State. In addition, Jalen Hawkins had 13 points.

Both teams play on Monday. Southern visits Jackson State and Alcorn State hosts Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

