Texas visits No. 3 Houston after Disu’s 27-point game

Texas Longhorns (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (21-3, 8-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Dylan Disu scored 27 points in Texas’ 94-58 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cougars are 13-0 in home games. Houston is third in college basketball with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Longhorns have gone 5-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Houston averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is averaging 14.8 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Max Abmas is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns. Disu is averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.