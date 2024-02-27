Texas Tech plays Texas in conference matchup

Texas Longhorns (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pop Isaacs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders host Max Abmas and the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 14-1 in home games. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the Red Raiders with 7.5 boards.

The Longhorns are 6-8 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas allows. Texas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Abmas is averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72 points, 33 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.