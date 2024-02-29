Texas State takes on Troy, looks for 6th straight home win

Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Bobcats face Troy.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Texas State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans have gone 13-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Davion Sykes is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.