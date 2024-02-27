Texas State hosts UL Monroe following Locure’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-17, 5-11 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Texas State Bobcats after Tyreke Locure scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 84-78 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Texas State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warhawks are 6-10 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

Texas State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

