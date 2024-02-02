Texas State and Southern Miss meet for conference matchup

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (8-14, 2-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (8-14, 2-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Love and the Texas State Bobcats host Austin Crowley and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Bobcats are 4-4 on their home court. Texas State has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Texas State averages 69.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Bobcats and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Mason is shooting 36.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Crowley is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

