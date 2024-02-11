Texas Southern visits Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-12, 6-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Jakobi Heady scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 84-78 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Tigers are 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Bethune-Cookman averages 75.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.7 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Heady is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

PJ Henry is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.