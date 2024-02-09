Texas Southern takes on Florida A&M following Henry’s 26-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (8-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after PJ Henry scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 80-69 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 2-5 at home. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimingus Stevens averaging 2.0.

The Tigers are 6-3 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Grayson Carter averaging 4.7.

Florida A&M averages 68.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 71.5 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 67.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 81.1 Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.2 points for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 18.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Henry is averaging 14.5 points and two steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.