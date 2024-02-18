Texas Southern hosts Davis and Southern

Southern Jaguars (16-9, 10-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 7-5 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (16-9, 10-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 7-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Texas Southern Tigers after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern’s 77-71 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 4-3 in home games. Texas Southern ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.2 assists per game led by PJ Henry averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 10-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks second in the SWAC giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Texas Southern averages 68.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 70.4 Southern allows. Southern averages 74.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 71.9 Texas Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

