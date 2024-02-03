Texas plays No. 25 TCU following Abmas’ 20-point performance

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs after Max Abmas scored 20 points in Texas’ 76-72 overtime loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-1 in home games. TCU leads college basketball with 20.9 fast break points per game.

The Longhorns are 3-5 in conference matchups. Texas has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU scores 83.7 points, 15.5 more per game than the 68.2 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Abmas is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

