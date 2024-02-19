Texas hosts Perry and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Texas Longhorns after Tylor Perry scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 75-72 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns are 11-4 on their home court. Texas averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by William McNair averaging 6.5.

Texas’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Texas allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Cam Carter is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Perry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

