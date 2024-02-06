Texas hosts No. 14 Iowa State after Abmas’ 21-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Texas’ 77-66 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns have gone 10-3 at home. Texas has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is seventh in college basketball giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Texas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Iowa State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Abmas is averaging 18.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 12.9 points. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.